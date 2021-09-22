Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 189 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $8,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $31,201,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $24,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTH opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.50. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

