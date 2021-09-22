Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $16.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

ROP opened at $458.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

