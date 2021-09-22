Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$3.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

RROTF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of RROTF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. Roots has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

