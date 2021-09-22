Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CSFB increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,815. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$15.81 and a 12 month high of C$34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

