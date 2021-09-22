Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CSFB increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,815. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$15.81 and a 12 month high of C$34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

