Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$69,558.24 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$522,507.36.

Rod Bolger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76.

Shares of TSE RY traded up C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$126.41. 1,645,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,538. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$123.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1439197 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.56.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

