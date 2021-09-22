Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.07

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.07 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 1643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.