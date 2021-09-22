Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,434 Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.42. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

