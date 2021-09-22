Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of SunCoke Energy worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 667,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,839,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 110,007 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,311,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 111,768 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $499.88 million, a P/E ratio of 602.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

