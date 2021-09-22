Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

GSL stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.12. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

