Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,810 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of CorePoint Lodging worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE CPLG opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $882.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $15.51.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.