Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,246 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 200.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

