Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Eargo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eargo by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 205,046 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Eargo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $863.87 million and a PE ratio of -17.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

