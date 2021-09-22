Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.06% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

RUTH opened at $19.85 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $691.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

