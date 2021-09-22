Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Up 31.7% in August

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

