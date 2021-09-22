Ryo Currency Price Down 6.5% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $2,082.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,578.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.15 or 0.06971077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00368007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.12 or 0.01238014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00114271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.65 or 0.00541706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.64 or 0.00520553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00349939 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,594,226 coins and its circulating supply is 32,476,914 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

