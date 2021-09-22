Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s stock price traded down 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.40. 15,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,415,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SB shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

