Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Up 29.0% in August

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,200 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the August 15th total of 542,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Safe-T Group stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Safe-T Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Safe-T Group during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Safe-T Group during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 732,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.