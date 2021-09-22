salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $257.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.88. The company has a market cap of $252.55 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22.
In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,728,896 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
