salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $257.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.88. The company has a market cap of $252.55 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,728,896 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.