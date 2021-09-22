salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $257.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,728,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.