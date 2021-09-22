salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.83.
CRM opened at $257.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 778,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,728,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
