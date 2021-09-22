Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $195.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average of $175.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $112.73 and a 12-month high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.