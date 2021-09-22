Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $195.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.00.
SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.
