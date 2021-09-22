Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.89.

Saputo stock opened at C$32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$32.05 and a 12-month high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.40.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

