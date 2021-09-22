Saturna Capital CORP Has $286,000 Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 223,415 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

ZUO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 1,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $83,558.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.