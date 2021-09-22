Saturna Capital CORP Makes New $173,000 Investment in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Athira Pharma stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,907. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $364.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athira Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

