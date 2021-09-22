Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier Sells 500 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $17,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SRRK stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
