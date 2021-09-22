Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier Sells 500 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $17,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SRRK stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

