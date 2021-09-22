Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) fell 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.80 and last traded at $35.90. 4,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 270,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

