Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.05

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHNWF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

