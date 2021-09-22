Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Increased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $235,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 118,656 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. 10,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,517. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25.

