SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCSK stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. SCSK has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90.

Get SCSK alerts:

SCSK’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 29th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 29th.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.