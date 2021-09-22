Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $165.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average is $150.68. Seagen has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

