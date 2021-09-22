Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

SHIP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 141,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,491,652. The company has a market capitalization of $209.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

