Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Shares of ALB opened at $216.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.16 and its 200-day moving average is $181.03. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

