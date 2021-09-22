Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Hits New 52-Week High at $426.50

Shares of Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 426.50 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 422.50 ($5.52), with a volume of 27154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419.50 ($5.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 400.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 381.65.

Get Secure Income REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a GBX 3.95 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.