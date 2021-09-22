SEEN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,390.00 (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, SEEN has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One SEEN coin can now be bought for $3.73 or 0.00008617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $2.63 million and $3,390.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00129706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046390 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

