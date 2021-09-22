Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.79. 778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 533,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Seer alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seer by 77.3% during the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,872,000 after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seer by 133.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,488,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth approximately $42,431,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.