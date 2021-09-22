SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Peel Hunt lowered shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $17.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

