Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

