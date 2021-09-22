Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $385,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

