Sei Investments Co. Has $880,000 Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,107,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

