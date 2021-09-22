Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,662,438.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $347,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,101 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

