Sei Investments Co. Sells 31,977 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,977 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 192.6% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 63,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 86.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

