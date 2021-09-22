Sei Investments Co. Takes $983,000 Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $4,571,371. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

