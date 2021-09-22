Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Issue $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.
Sempra Energy has raised its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.
Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.06. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93.
SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
