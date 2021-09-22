Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Issue $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Sempra Energy has raised its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sempra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sempra Energy to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $130.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.06. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

