ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 86,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

