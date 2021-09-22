Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shake Shack stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -138.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.49. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.49 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

