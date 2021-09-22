ShareRing Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.58 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. ShareRing has a total market capitalization of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShareRing coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShareRing Profile

SHR is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShareRing

