Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $18.73. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $226,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,197 shares of company stock worth $1,588,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after buying an additional 857,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 16.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 122,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 49.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

