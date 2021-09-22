Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,828 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 6.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Shopify worth $362,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SHOP stock traded up $20.69 on Wednesday, reaching $1,457.84. 15,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,112. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,512.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,331.51.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.
Shopify Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
