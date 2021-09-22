Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,828 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 6.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Shopify worth $362,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $20.69 on Wednesday, reaching $1,457.84. 15,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,112. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,512.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,331.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.