Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Expands By 23.3%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aareal Bank stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

