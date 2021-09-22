Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Expands By 23.3%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aareal Bank stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
About Aareal Bank
