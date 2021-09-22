Short Interest in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Expands By 29.5%

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 667,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

