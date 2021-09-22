Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Declines By 21.1%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,170,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 14,160,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NYSE:AON traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $295.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 320.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

